Biggest jump: Panthers, 16 to 7
Biggest fall: Dolphins, 6 to 12
1. Rams, 7-0 (Last week: 1)
In a classic trap game, they won at San Francisco by 29.
2. Patriots, 5-2 (2)
This time of year, they always seem to be at least 1 yard better.
3. Chiefs, 6-1 (3)
Defense had pick-six while holding Bengals to 239 yards.
4. Saints, 5-1 (4)
Brees vs. Brady has a good Super Bowl sound to it, eh?
5. Chargers, 5-2 (5)
Overrated? Possibly. Losses are to the Rams and Chiefs.
6. Vikings, 4-2-1 (7)
Overrated? We'll get a better idea Sunday night.
7. Redskins, 4-2 (10)
Peterson healthy, ninth in rushing and leads NFC East.
8. Bears, 3-3 (8)
"Hail Mar":A "Hail Mary" thrown to the 1-yard line.
9. Panthers, 4-2 (16)
63-yarders and 17-0 comebacks aren't sustainable.
10. Lions, 3-3 (14)
Detroit announces it is joining the NFC North race.
11. Packers, 3-2-1 (11)
Next water-walking assignment for Rodgers: at the Rams.
12. Dolphins, 4-3 (6)
Allowed Lions to rush for 248 yards … without Barry!
13. Steelers, 3-2-1 (13)
Next up: 70 minutes of football against Cleveland.
14. Eagles, 3-4 (9)
Injuries in the secondary catching up to world champs.
15. Ravens, 4-3 (12)
Justin Tucker picked the wrong time to miss first PAT.
16. Texans, 4-3 (18)
From 0-3 to leading the AFC South. Welcome to the NFL.
17. Seahawks, 3-3 (17)
Seattle must stop Lions run game. (That sounded weird.)
18. Bengals, 4-3 (15)
Andy Dalton best of the worst, or worst of the best?
19. Buccaneers, 3-3 (25)
Miss from 40, win game from 59. Welcome to NFL kicking.
20. Broncos, 3-4 (24)
Having trouble winning? Play the Cardinals.
21. Cowboys, 3-4 (19)
It's never a good thing when a long snapper is quoted.
22. Falcons, 3-4 (23)
They found a pass rush, but it came against the Giants.
23. Jaguars, 3-4 (20)
Remember when London was excited about Philly vs. Jax?
24. Browns, 2-4-1 (21)
They don't play quarters. They play quints.
25. Jets, 3-4 (22)
Note to the run-oriented Jets: Don't forget to run.
26. Colts, 2-5 (31)
Want a 14-day smile? Play Oakland a week after Buffalo.
27. Titans, 3-4 (27)
Those who said, "Go For Two!" now ask, "Why Go For Two!?"
28. Bills, 2-5 (26)
Bills discover that a backup QB is kind of a big deal.
29. 49ers, 1-5 (28)
After spirited loss to Packers, dead team walking.
30. Giants, 1-6 (30)
Before we bury Eli, can someone block for Eli?
31. Cardinals, 1-6 (29)
Underdogs. At home. To the 49ers. Ouch.
32. Raiders, 1-5 (32)
They have scored 65 points in five losses, 45 in one victory.
