Biggest jump: Panthers, 16 to 7

Biggest fall: Dolphins, 6 to 12

1. Rams, 7-0 (Last week: 1)

In a classic trap game, they won at San Francisco by 29.

2. Patriots, 5-2 (2)

This time of year, they always seem to be at least 1 yard better.

3. Chiefs, 6-1 (3)

Defense had pick-six while holding Bengals to 239 yards.

4. Saints, 5-1 (4)

Brees vs. Brady has a good Super Bowl sound to it, eh?

5. Chargers, 5-2 (5)

Overrated? Possibly. Losses are to the Rams and Chiefs.

6. Vikings, 4-2-1 (7)

Overrated? We'll get a better idea Sunday night.

7. Redskins, 4-2 (10)

Peterson healthy, ninth in rushing and leads NFC East.

8. Bears, 3-3 (8)

"Hail Mar":A "Hail Mary" thrown to the 1-yard line.

9. Panthers, 4-2 (16)

63-yarders and 17-0 comebacks aren't sustainable.

10. Lions, 3-3 (14)

Detroit announces it is joining the NFC North race.

11. Packers, 3-2-1 (11)

Next water-walking assignment for Rodgers: at the Rams.

12. Dolphins, 4-3 (6)

Allowed Lions to rush for 248 yards … without Barry!

13. Steelers, 3-2-1 (13)

Next up: 70 minutes of football against Cleveland.

14. Eagles, 3-4 (9)

Injuries in the secondary catching up to world champs.

15. Ravens, 4-3 (12)

Justin Tucker picked the wrong time to miss first PAT.

16. Texans, 4-3 (18)

From 0-3 to leading the AFC South. Welcome to the NFL.

17. Seahawks, 3-3 (17)

Seattle must stop Lions run game. (That sounded weird.)

18. Bengals, 4-3 (15)

Andy Dalton best of the worst, or worst of the best?

19. Buccaneers, 3-3 (25)

Miss from 40, win game from 59. Welcome to NFL kicking.

20. Broncos, 3-4 (24)

Having trouble winning? Play the Cardinals.

21. Cowboys, 3-4 (19)

It's never a good thing when a long snapper is quoted.

22. Falcons, 3-4 (23)

They found a pass rush, but it came against the Giants.

23. Jaguars, 3-4 (20)

Remember when London was excited about Philly vs. Jax?

24. Browns, 2-4-1 (21)

They don't play quarters. They play quints.

25. Jets, 3-4 (22)

Note to the run-oriented Jets: Don't forget to run.

26. Colts, 2-5 (31)

Want a 14-day smile? Play Oakland a week after Buffalo.

27. Titans, 3-4 (27)

Those who said, "Go For Two!" now ask, "Why Go For Two!?"

28. Bills, 2-5 (26)

Bills discover that a backup QB is kind of a big deal.

29. 49ers, 1-5 (28)

After spirited loss to Packers, dead team walking.

30. Giants, 1-6 (30)

Before we bury Eli, can someone block for Eli?

31. Cardinals, 1-6 (29)

Underdogs. At home. To the 49ers. Ouch.

32. Raiders, 1-5 (32)

They have scored 65 points in five losses, 45 in one victory.