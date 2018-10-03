MARK CRAIG’S POWER RANKINGS
Biggest jump: Patriots, 17 to 3
Biggest fall: Steelers, 12 to 22
1. Rams, 4-0 (Last week: 1)
Jared Goff averaging 10.5 yards per pass attempt.
2. Chiefs, 4-0 (2)
Patrick Mahomes does nice Elway impersonation in Denver vs. Broncos.
3. Patriots, 2-2 (17)
Rout avoids first three-game losing streak in 16 years.
4. Bears, 3-1 (8)
Khalil Mack making strong case for league MVP honors.
5. Panthers, 2-1 (5)
Early bye week followed by home game against Giants.
6. Titans, 3-1 (6)
Offense comes alive in takedown of defending champs.
7. Jaguars, 3-1 (7)
Blake Bortles throws for 388 yards vs. Jets as defense rolls.
8. Bengals, 3-1 (10)
Andy Dalton wins shootout with Matt Ryan on the road.
9. Redskins, 2-1 (9)
Adrian returns to New Orleans fresh off a bye week.
10. Ravens, 3-1 (11)
Joe Flacco stops three-game losing streak to Steelers.
11. Eagles, 2-2 (3)
Second loss last year didn’t come until Week 13.
12. Dolphins, 3-1 (4)
Unbeaten Dolphins drop to 1-15 against Tom Brady.
13. Saints, 3-1 (15)
Defense finally arrives as win streak reaches three.
14. Broncos, 2-2 (14)
“Minneapolis Miracle” man tosses “Mile High Overthrow.”
15. Packers, 2-1-1 (20)
Held Vikings slayer Josh Allen to 36.3 passer rating.
16. Chargers, 2-2 (22)
They survive ugly game as heavy favorite against 49ers.
17. Buccaneers, 2-2 (13)
The so-called Magic gets mauled by Mitch & Mack.
18. Cowboys, 2-2 (28)
They have holes, but they also have Ezekiel Elliott.
19. Seahawks, 2-2 (26)
From last-second win over Arizona to a date with Rams.
20. Bills, 1-3 (18)
Should be lower, but still can’t put them below Vikes.
21. Vikings, 1-2-1 (19)
Defense misses its best pass rusher, Everson Griffen.
22. Steelers, 1-2-1 (12)
Steelers completely lost covering the deep ball.
23. Lions, 1-3 (16)
Matthew Stafford 1-2 when Lions reach 24 points.
24. Falcons, 1-3 (21)
Matt Ryan now 0-2 when Falcons reach 36 points.
25. 49ers, 1-3 (23)
C.J. Beathard gave glimmer of hope to beat-up 49ers.
26. Raiders, 1-3 (31)
Gruden gets first win when Browns blow 14-point lead.
27. Browns, 1-2-1 (24)
Four turnovers leave Baker Mayfield short of victory.
28. Texans, 1-3 (30)
Texans get gift win when Colts won’t settle for tie.
29. Colts, 1-3 (25)
Coach Frank Reich saves NFL from yet another tie game.
30. Jets, 1-3 (29)
Jets riding three-game losing streak. And counting.
31. Giants, 1-3 (27)
Held to 234 yards passing, 18 points by Saints at home.
32. Cardinals, 0-4 (32)
Last 0-5 start came in 1986 while in St. Louis.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.