MARK CRAIG’S POWER RANKINGS

Biggest jump: Patriots, 17 to 3

Biggest fall: Steelers, 12 to 22

1. Rams, 4-0 (Last week: 1)

Jared Goff averaging 10.5 yards per pass attempt.

2. Chiefs, 4-0 (2)

Patrick Mahomes does nice Elway impersonation in Denver vs. Broncos.

3. Patriots, 2-2 (17)

Rout avoids first three-game losing streak in 16 years.

4. Bears, 3-1 (8)

Khalil Mack making strong case for league MVP honors.

5. Panthers, 2-1 (5)

Early bye week followed by home game against Giants.

6. Titans, 3-1 (6)

Offense comes alive in takedown of defending champs.

7. Jaguars, 3-1 (7)

Blake Bortles throws for 388 yards vs. Jets as defense rolls.

8. Bengals, 3-1 (10)

Andy Dalton wins shootout with Matt Ryan on the road.

9. Redskins, 2-1 (9)

Adrian returns to New Orleans fresh off a bye week.

10. Ravens, 3-1 (11)

Joe Flacco stops three-game losing streak to Steelers.

11. Eagles, 2-2 (3)

Second loss last year didn’t come until Week 13.

12. Dolphins, 3-1 (4)

Unbeaten Dolphins drop to 1-15 against Tom Brady.

13. Saints, 3-1 (15)

Defense finally arrives as win streak reaches three.

14. Broncos, 2-2 (14)

“Minneapolis Miracle” man tosses “Mile High Overthrow.”

15. Packers, 2-1-1 (20)

Held Vikings slayer Josh Allen to 36.3 passer rating.

16. Chargers, 2-2 (22)

They survive ugly game as heavy favorite against 49ers.

17. Buccaneers, 2-2 (13)

The so-called Magic gets mauled by Mitch & Mack.

18. Cowboys, 2-2 (28)

They have holes, but they also have Ezekiel Elliott.

19. Seahawks, 2-2 (26)

From last-second win over Arizona to a date with Rams.

20. Bills, 1-3 (18)

Should be lower, but still can’t put them below Vikes.

21. Vikings, 1-2-1 (19)

Defense misses its best pass rusher, Everson Griffen.

22. Steelers, 1-2-1 (12)

Steelers completely lost covering the deep ball.

23. Lions, 1-3 (16)

Matthew Stafford 1-2 when Lions reach 24 points.

24. Falcons, 1-3 (21)

Matt Ryan now 0-2 when Falcons reach 36 points.

25. 49ers, 1-3 (23)

C.J. Beathard gave glimmer of hope to beat-up 49ers.

26. Raiders, 1-3 (31)

Gruden gets first win when Browns blow 14-point lead.

27. Browns, 1-2-1 (24)

Four turnovers leave Baker Mayfield short of victory.

28. Texans, 1-3 (30)

Texans get gift win when Colts won’t settle for tie.

29. Colts, 1-3 (25)

Coach Frank Reich saves NFL from yet another tie game.

30. Jets, 1-3 (29)

Jets riding three-game losing streak. And counting.

31. Giants, 1-3 (27)

Held to 234 yards passing, 18 points by Saints at home.

32. Cardinals, 0-4 (32)

Last 0-5 start came in 1986 while in St. Louis.