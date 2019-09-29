trouble in Motown for The Chiefs?

Last September, the mighty Patriots went into Detroit and left with a 26-10 loss. Sunday, the 3-0 Chiefs play the 2-0-1 host Lions in Detroit as a seven-point favorite. Will reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s scoring machine crank out another game in the high 20s, 30s, 40s? Or will Matt Patricia, Bill Belichick’s former defensive coordinator, figure something out that helps the fickle Lions meet the challenge?

Let’s find out if 3-0 Bills are for real

The Bills are undefeated and seven-point underdogs at home. That’s because, like most of us, Vegas doesn’t quite buy a Bills team that’s scored only 66 points in three games. Especially when it is playing the Patriots. New England, which normally eases into its seasons, has torn through three teams that are a combined 0-9. The Patriots outscored them 106-17.

Kyle Allen GETS BACK to Houston

Kyle Allen transferred from Texas A&M to the University of Houston in 2016. He sat out a year, started a game in 2017 and was benched in Week 3. He went undrafted and signed with Carolina as Cam Newton’s backup. With Newton out because of a bum foot last week and this week, Allen threw for four touchdowns in a 38-20 win at Arizona and now gets the start against a surging Deshaun Watson and the Texans in Houston.

100 NFL SEASONS: A LOOK BACK at 1969

Sept. 21, 1969: With his 210th victory last Sunday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid moved past Steelers Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll into sixth place all-time. Chuck was fortunate he coached for the most patient, well-run sports organizations in the past half-century.

Before winning four Super Bowls while guiding the NFL’s Team of the ’70s, Noll was a 12-30 coach through three seasons.

He left Baltimore as the Colts’ defensive coordinator to coach one of the most moribund teams in sports. His first game was Sept. 21, 1969, at Pitt Stadium. All seemed well when Warren Bankston’s 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter gave the Steelers a 16-13 win.

But Noll’s Steelers would lose their last 13 games that season, go 5-9 in 1970 and 6-8 in 1971 before turning things around.

How did Pittsburgh win four Super Bowls in six seasons? Well, Noll drafted Joe Greene in 1969, Terry Bradshaw and Mel Blount in 1970, Franco Harris in 1972 and the foursome of Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth and Mike Webster in 1974.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

The Browns were missing seven starters, including their entire secondary, when they gave the defending NFC champion Rams a better battle than they were expecting on Sunday. Granted, they’re now playing on the road in Baltimore. But Cleveland expects to field a healthier lineup, which will help against a Ravens team favored by seven. Pick: Browns 27, Ravens 21. Last week: Steelers 24, 49ers 20. Result: 49ers 24, Steelers 20. Record: 0-3.

MARK CRAIG