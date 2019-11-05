1. Ravens (6-2)

Wanna beat Tom Brady? Hold the ball for 37 minutes and score four offensive touchdowns.

2. Patriots (8-1)

Yawn. On to Philadelphia in two weeks.

3. 49ers (8-0)

Good teams survive a close-call wobble like the one in Arizona.

4. Saints (7-1)

The NFC has nine teams with a winning record. Any one of them could win the conference.

5. Chiefs (6-3)

Want to feel better about yourself? Beat one of the better NFC teams while missing six starters, including the reigning MVP.

6. Seahawks (7-2)

In nine games this season, Russell Wilson has four game-winning drives. MVP?

7. Eagles (5-4)

Granted, it was Mitch and the Bad Loss Bears, but Philly didn’t allow a first down until 43 seconds were left in the half.

8. Bills (6-2)

At 19.3 points per game, the Bills are the lowest-scoring team with a winning record.

9. Texans (6-3)

No Laremy Tunsil? No J.J. Watt? No problem. Just run for 216 yards.

10. Chargers (4-5)

Changing the offensive coordinator worked. So did a Joey Bosa-led defense. Packers held to 60 yards through three quarters.

11. Packers (7-2)

They converted just 2 of 10 third downs, posted 184 yards and scored 11 points in a friendly road venue.

12. Vikings (6-3)

Wanna feel like one got away? Lose to a team missing six starters, including the reigning MVP.

13. Rams (5-3)

Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh not looking like the layup it did a few weeks back.

14. Steelers (4-4)

Minkah Fitzpatrick trade keeps looking better after 96-yard pick-six jump-starts comeback win over Colts.

15. Cowboys (5-3)

They started the season with three wins. Then they lost three straight. Then they won two straight. Next up: Vikings at home.

16. Panthers (5-3)

Christian McCaffrey with another three touchdowns and 166 yards from scrimmage. MVP non-QB sleeper?

17. Colts (5-3)

Quite the tumble from top five as Adam Vinatieri misses another kick and Jacoby Brissett goes down with a knee injury.

18. Raiders (4-4)

Welcome home. Raiders beat Lions while playing an actual game in Oakland for the first time since Week 2.

19. Lions (3-4-1)

Matthew Stafford throws for 406 yards and three TDs, but turns the ball over twice in first four possessions at Oakland.

20. Jaguars (4-5)

London’s last look at Minshew Mania!? Three fourth-quarter turnovers in an ugly L.

21. Cardinals (3-5-1)

Kyler Murray posts 130.7 passer rating as comeback falls just short in loss to unbeaten 49ers.

22. Titans (4-5)

Five first downs, two missed field goals and six penalties in a scoreless first half at Carolina.

23. Bears (3-5)

Trubisky completes 10 passes. The other 11 tries, not so much.

24. Broncos (3-6)

If there’s one thing John Elway can count on, it’s beating the Browns.

25. Buccaneers (2-6)

They’ve had five one-score losses. Four of them on the road.

26. Browns (2-6)

Starting to think the preseason darlings will go a 54th straight year without a Super Bowl appearance.

27. Dolphins (1-7)

FitzMagic ruins Tankers winless season by becoming first Dolphin to throw three first-half TDs since Dan Marino in ’86.

28. Giants (2-7)

Danny Dimes is a weapon for both the Giants and whoever is playing the Giants.

29. Redskins (1-8)

Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 108 yards in another loss, needs to average 72.7 yards over final seven games to reach 1,000.

30. Falcons (1-7)

Next two games at Saints, at Panthers. Can you say 1-9?

31. Bengals (0-8)

0-16 won’t be easy, Bengals fans. Not with four upcoming games against the Browns (twice), Jets and Dolphins.

32. Jets (1-7)

J-E-T-S! Yuck, yuck, yuck.