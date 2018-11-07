MARK CRAIG'S POWER RANKINGS

Biggest jump: Falcons, 22 to 12; Titans, 26 to 19

Biggest fall: Redskins, 6 to 13

1. Patriots, 7-2 (Last week: 2)

They just win … and they know how to use Cordarrelle!

2. Chiefs, 8-1 (3)

Can a 23-year-old quarterback win league MVP? Yes.

3. Saints, 7-1 (4)

Can a 39-year-old Drew Brees win league MVP? Yes.

4. Rams, 8-1 (1)

Los Angeles shouldn't be giving up 45 points to anyone.

5. Chargers, 6-2 (5)

Win at Seattle for five straight helps justify ranking.

6. Panthers, 6-2 (9)

Is Norv Turner's O destined to face Mike Zimmer's D?

7. Bears, 5-3 (7)

Take it easy on Matthew, fellas. He had a rough Week 9.

8. Steelers, 5-2-1 (9)

Four straight wins. First place. We got this, Le'Veon.

9. Vikings, 5-3-1 (10)

Bears game flexed so world can see Khalil v. Danielle!

10. Texans, 6-3 (13)

Once 0-3, only Saints have won more than six straight.

11. Eagles, 4-4 (11)

Champs return to action Sunday night against Cowboys.

12. Falcons, 4-4 (22)

They've won three straight as injuries have mounted.

13. Redskins, 5-3 (6)

NFC East leader is routed at home. Seems fitting.

14. Dolphins, 5-4 (16)

They beat the Jets with 168 yards of offense.

15. Bengals, 5-3 (15)

Better buckle up, fellas. Brees is on his way to Cincy.

16. Packers, 3-4-1 (12)

Pack has eight lost fumbles, one off the league lead.

17. Seahawks, 4-4 (14)

False-start at the 1? At home? On final play? Ouch.

18. Ravens, 4-5 (17)

John Harbaugh 26-31 since his last playoff appearance.

19. Titans, 4-4 (26)

Are they a good team? Are they a bad team? Yes and yes.

20. Lions, 3-5 (18)

Matt Patricia's team is riding a two-game slouch.

21. Broncos, 3-6 (19)

Decision to kick 62-yarder backfires on Vance Joseph.

22. Buccaneers, 3-5 (20)

Dead team with live offense pleases fantasy leaguers.

23. Cowboys, 3-5 (21)

In hindsight, the 'Boys weren't the best survivor pool option.

24. Colts, 3-5 (23)

On the upswing and dialed in coming out of their bye.

25. Jaguars, 3-5 (23)

Fell off their swing and died going into their bye.

26. 49ers, 2-7 (31)

Nick Mullens? Yet another passer better than Peterman.

27. Cardinals, 2-6 (27)

Yeah, $312,500 a game was a bit much for Sam Bradford.

28. Jets, 3-6 (25)

Sam Darnold wishes Kirk Cousins had taken Jets' offer.

29. Browns, 2-6-1 (29)

Baker Mayfield wishes Darnold had gone No. 1 overall.

30. Giants, 1-7 (30)

Giants wish they had checked Eli's date of birth before the draft.

31. Bills, 2-7 (28)

Bills wish it was 2019.

32. Raiders, 1-7 (32)

Raiders wish they weren't 31 points worse than S.F.