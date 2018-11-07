MARK CRAIG'S POWER RANKINGS
Biggest jump: Falcons, 22 to 12; Titans, 26 to 19
Biggest fall: Redskins, 6 to 13
1. Patriots, 7-2 (Last week: 2)
They just win … and they know how to use Cordarrelle!
2. Chiefs, 8-1 (3)
Can a 23-year-old quarterback win league MVP? Yes.
3. Saints, 7-1 (4)
Can a 39-year-old Drew Brees win league MVP? Yes.
4. Rams, 8-1 (1)
Los Angeles shouldn't be giving up 45 points to anyone.
5. Chargers, 6-2 (5)
Win at Seattle for five straight helps justify ranking.
6. Panthers, 6-2 (9)
Is Norv Turner's O destined to face Mike Zimmer's D?
7. Bears, 5-3 (7)
Take it easy on Matthew, fellas. He had a rough Week 9.
8. Steelers, 5-2-1 (9)
Four straight wins. First place. We got this, Le'Veon.
9. Vikings, 5-3-1 (10)
Bears game flexed so world can see Khalil v. Danielle!
10. Texans, 6-3 (13)
Once 0-3, only Saints have won more than six straight.
11. Eagles, 4-4 (11)
Champs return to action Sunday night against Cowboys.
12. Falcons, 4-4 (22)
They've won three straight as injuries have mounted.
13. Redskins, 5-3 (6)
NFC East leader is routed at home. Seems fitting.
14. Dolphins, 5-4 (16)
They beat the Jets with 168 yards of offense.
15. Bengals, 5-3 (15)
Better buckle up, fellas. Brees is on his way to Cincy.
16. Packers, 3-4-1 (12)
Pack has eight lost fumbles, one off the league lead.
17. Seahawks, 4-4 (14)
False-start at the 1? At home? On final play? Ouch.
18. Ravens, 4-5 (17)
John Harbaugh 26-31 since his last playoff appearance.
19. Titans, 4-4 (26)
Are they a good team? Are they a bad team? Yes and yes.
20. Lions, 3-5 (18)
Matt Patricia's team is riding a two-game slouch.
21. Broncos, 3-6 (19)
Decision to kick 62-yarder backfires on Vance Joseph.
22. Buccaneers, 3-5 (20)
Dead team with live offense pleases fantasy leaguers.
23. Cowboys, 3-5 (21)
In hindsight, the 'Boys weren't the best survivor pool option.
24. Colts, 3-5 (23)
On the upswing and dialed in coming out of their bye.
25. Jaguars, 3-5 (23)
Fell off their swing and died going into their bye.
26. 49ers, 2-7 (31)
Nick Mullens? Yet another passer better than Peterman.
27. Cardinals, 2-6 (27)
Yeah, $312,500 a game was a bit much for Sam Bradford.
28. Jets, 3-6 (25)
Sam Darnold wishes Kirk Cousins had taken Jets' offer.
29. Browns, 2-6-1 (29)
Baker Mayfield wishes Darnold had gone No. 1 overall.
30. Giants, 1-7 (30)
Giants wish they had checked Eli's date of birth before the draft.
31. Bills, 2-7 (28)
Bills wish it was 2019.
32. Raiders, 1-7 (32)
Raiders wish they weren't 31 points worse than S.F.
