– There was a time when Ramon Humber’s only goal in the game of football was to play for his hometown Gophers.

“Things didn’t work out,” he said. “Oh, well.”

Their loss.

Now a 10-year NFL veteran from North Dakota State, the Patriots special teamer is preparing this week for the second Super Bowl of his career.

“And [NDSU] also beat the Gophers at the Metrodome my junior year,” said the proud Bison, referring to a 27-21 decision back in 2007.

Humber was born in Brooklyn Park. He went to Champlin Park High School, growing to 5-11 and 220 pounds.

Wyoming was the only FBS school to offer the linebacker a scholarship. Of course, it didn’t help his collegiate case when a bout with the flu knocked him down to 205 during the recruiting process.

He also went undrafted in 2009. The Colts signed him and he led them in special teams tackles. He also played in the Super Bowl, notching two tackles in a loss to the Saints.

A broken hand in 2010 limited him to two games with Indianapolis, which released him off injured reserve. He signed with the Saints that year and stayed through the 2015 season.

He spent that next offseason with the Patriots but was released in training camp in 2016. The Bills signed him and kept him through the ninth game of this season.

“They cut me,” Humber said. “And New England signed me two days later.”

Humber’s parents still live in Brooklyn Park. And Humber spends his offseasons in the Twin Cities.

“I’m 31 now, but I just stuck with it,” said the guy who has played 147 games, including 11 in the playoffs, with 28 starts. “Always signing one-year deals was stressful, but at the same time, I told myself, ‘Just be happy you have a job.’ Just stay productive for whichever team will have me.”