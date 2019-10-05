Former Zim OC Bowl in Carolina?

While Mike Zimmer takes on one of his former offensive coordinators in a battle of 2-2 teams in New Jersey, two more will square off in another battle of 2-2 teams in Carolina. Norv Turner, the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, has new starter Kyle Allen humming along at 2-0 after an 0-2 start with Cam Newton. Meanwhile, the visiting offense is led by John DeFilippo, who was fired by Zimmer because he lost track of the edict to run the ball. Now with another run-oriented team, he’s apparently seen the light. Last week, Leonard Fournette ran for a career-high 225 yards in a Jaguars win.

Leslie, the Bills head to Tennessee

In Nashville, former Vikings coach and current Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier takes on the Titans with a unit that’s tied with the Vikings for fifth in the league in fewest points allowed (15.8). Frazier’s defense hasn’t allowed more than 17 points in a game. It also held Tom Brady to a 45.9 passer rating in a 16-10 loss last week.

Teddy looking to go 3-0 for saints

He hasn’t exactly led the charge, but former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is looking to go 3-0 in relief of injured Drew Brees as the Saints play host to a Bucs team that KO’d the Rams in L.A. with a franchise-record 55 points last week.

100 NFL SEASONS A LOOK BACK at 1939

Oct. 22, 1939: With the Vikings playing the Giants on the road Sunday, let’s go back 80 years to New York’s Ebbets Field and a game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dodgers’ 23-14 victory holds no significance in terms of wins and losses. But the game was a landmark moment for the league because it was the first one to be televised.

Television was an unfathomable space-age fantasy that came to life at the World’s Fair in New York in 1939. Later that year, NBC decided to televise an NFL game on its test-run station W2XBS in New York.

The game was broadcast to a couple hundred TV sets in New York City. And few cared or even noticed because accounts of the game at the time didn’t even mention it.

So the first televised touchdown in NFL history came when Dodgers rookie fullback Pug Manders crossed the goal line from a yard out.

No, it was not reviewed to make sure his knee wasn’t down at the half-inch line.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

If you’re a student of Vikings history, you’re probably expecting Chase Daniel not to play so well when he faces the Raiders in Oakland with his Bears a 5½-point favorite on Sunday. Let’s call it the Chad Hutchinson Theory. In 2004, Hutchinson’s first start in two years came with the Bears against the Vikings in 2004. He posted a 115.0 passer rating and won 24-14. The following week in Jacksonville he posted a 59.2 rating in a 22-3 loss. Pick: Raiders 24, Bears 14. Last week: Browns 27, Ravens 21. Result: Browns 40, Ravens 25. Record: 1-3.

