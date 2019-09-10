MARK CRAIG’S WEEK 2 POWER RANKINGS
1. Patriots (1-0)
Yawn.
2. Rams (1-0)
Escaped a ripe upset scenario on the opposite coast.
3. Chiefs (1-0)
Will Tyreek Hill injury eventually slow K.C. offense down a bit?
4. Saints (1-0)
How ‘bout Brees vs. Brady in Super Bowl LIV, LV, LVI, LVII …
5. Vikings (1-0)
Played ideal complementary football in a rout.
6. Packers (1-0)
My, my. Look who now has a defense.
7. Titans (1-0)
Ya think they were tired of all the Cleveland talk?
8. Cowboys (1-0)
Dak wants to get paid.
9. 49ers (1-0)
Unlike the Browns, the 49ers began proving their potential.
10. Eagles (1-0)
Almost a disastrous start, trailing Washington by 17 at home.
11. Seahawks (1-0)
Ditto, beating the Bengals by 1at home.
12. Chargers (1-0)
Held off a Colts team determined to win without Luck.
13. Bills (1-0)
Down 16 in the second half at the Jets, they win 17-16.
14. Ravens (1-0)
‘Tank” you very much, Miami.
15. Raiders (1-0)
Hey, Oakland, next time a trade looks too good to be true, pass.
16. Texans (0-1)
Played very well, but left Brees 37 seconds too many.
17. Panthers (0-1)
Determined effort falls short against the NFC-best Rams.
18. Bears (0-1)
The defense looks good. The offense, not so much.
19. Bengals (0-1)
Andy Dalton throws for 418 yards in near upset at Seattle.
20. Colts (0-1)
Came back from 15 down to force overtime at the Chargers.
21. Redskins (0-1)
Has the game passed Adrian by? Jay Gruden seems to think so.
22. Jets (0-1)
Bad home loss for a team that can’t afford home losses.
23. Broncos (0-1)
Fangio’s defense giveth on third downs and taketh no turnovers.
24. Jaguars (0-1)
Seems DeFilippo won’t be a hot coordinator again this year.
25. Steelers (0-1)
Are the Steelers really as bad as the Patriots made them look?
26. Cardinals (0-0-1)
Murray Magic too good to lose, not good enough to win.
27. Lions (0-0-1)
They say you don’t know how to feel after tying. Detroit does: Bad.
28. Browns (0-1)
Wake-up call or first-round knockout punch?
29. Giants (0-1)
Bad and boring.
30. Falcons (0-1)
Atlanta, you have three problems — offense, defense, special teams.
31. Buccaneers (0-1)
Two of Jameis’ three picks went for six. Sounds right.
32. Dolphins (0-1)
You can’t lose them all if you don’t lose the first one.