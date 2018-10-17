MARK CRAIG'S POWER RANKINGS

Biggest jump: Steelers, 22 to 13

Biggest fall: Jaguars, 8 to 20

1. Rams, 6-0 (Last week: 1)

Jared Goff + 270 yards rushing = another victory.

2. Patriots, 4-2 (3)

We all know how the AFC is going to go, don't we?

3. Chiefs, 5-1 (2)

They do in K.C. The Super Bowl road goes through Foxborough.

4. Saints, 4-1 (5)

Must-see Week 7 — Drew Brees vs. Baltimore's 'D'.

5. Chargers, 4-2 (9)

Melvin Gordon restores some order in Cleveland.

6. Dolphins, 4-2 (11)

Brock Osweiler throws for 380 yards against Bears 'D.'

7. Vikings, 3-2-1 (10)

They split the series against Joshes they should beat.

8. Bears, 3-2 (4)

Apparently it is possible to block Khalil Mack.

9. Eagles, 3-3 (13)

After bye against Giants, Eagles in Atlanta on Monday.

10. Redskins, 3-2 (14)

Alex Smith is 3-2. Same as Kirk Cousins was last year.

11. Packers, 3-2-1 (15)

Aaron Rodgers. Yada-yada. Comeback win in prime time.

12. Ravens, 4-2 (20)

Eleven sacks and a shutout on the road. Not bad.

13. Steelers, 3-2-1 (22)

Pittsburgh is 16-2 against Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati.

14. Lions, 2-3 (12)

Wins are against Brady and Rodgers (and Crosby).

15. Bengals, 4-2 (7)

Bengals should ask if they can play Steelers in London.

16. Panthers, 3-2 (6)

Can't get away with three turnovers on the road.

17. Seahawks, 3-3 (21)

Seattle gets another week off after beating Raiders.

18. Texans, 3-3 (25)

Houston riding NFL's ugliest three-game win streak.

19. Cowboys, 3-3 (26)

30th in passing, they rip Jags' top-ranked pass defense.

20. Jaguars, 3-3 (8)

Outscored 70-21 on the road the past two weeks.

21. Browns, 2-3-1 (16)

First Super Bowl just might have to wait until '19.

22. Jets, 3-3 (23)

Take two-game win streak into third straight home game.

23. Falcons, 2-4 (27)

There is a pulse in ATL as Giants come to town.

24. Broncos, 2-4 (24)

Run defense has allowed 593 yards in last two games.

25. Buccaneers, 2-3 (17)

Team for today's fan. Great stats, win or mostly lose.

26. Bills, 2-4 (18)

When will Buffalo have seen enough of Nathan Peterman?

27. Titans, 3-3 (19)

Held to 106 yards while surrendering 11 sacks. At home.

28. 49ers, 1-5 (31)

FYI, NFL doesn't like defensive stops deciding games.

29. Cardinals, 1-5 (28)

A bad way for Larry Fitzgerald Jr. to end his career.

30. Giants, 1-5 (30)

Odell Beckham Jr. + Giants losing = ESPN programming.

31. Colts, 1-5 (29)

Unlike Giants, they're just quietly bad.

32. Raiders, 1-5 (32)

Jon Gruden will not lose this week. Guaranteed.