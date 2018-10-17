MARK CRAIG'S POWER RANKINGS
Biggest jump: Steelers, 22 to 13
Biggest fall: Jaguars, 8 to 20
1. Rams, 6-0 (Last week: 1)
Jared Goff + 270 yards rushing = another victory.
2. Patriots, 4-2 (3)
We all know how the AFC is going to go, don't we?
3. Chiefs, 5-1 (2)
They do in K.C. The Super Bowl road goes through Foxborough.
4. Saints, 4-1 (5)
Must-see Week 7 — Drew Brees vs. Baltimore's 'D'.
5. Chargers, 4-2 (9)
Melvin Gordon restores some order in Cleveland.
6. Dolphins, 4-2 (11)
Brock Osweiler throws for 380 yards against Bears 'D.'
7. Vikings, 3-2-1 (10)
They split the series against Joshes they should beat.
8. Bears, 3-2 (4)
Apparently it is possible to block Khalil Mack.
9. Eagles, 3-3 (13)
After bye against Giants, Eagles in Atlanta on Monday.
10. Redskins, 3-2 (14)
Alex Smith is 3-2. Same as Kirk Cousins was last year.
11. Packers, 3-2-1 (15)
Aaron Rodgers. Yada-yada. Comeback win in prime time.
12. Ravens, 4-2 (20)
Eleven sacks and a shutout on the road. Not bad.
13. Steelers, 3-2-1 (22)
Pittsburgh is 16-2 against Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati.
14. Lions, 2-3 (12)
Wins are against Brady and Rodgers (and Crosby).
15. Bengals, 4-2 (7)
Bengals should ask if they can play Steelers in London.
16. Panthers, 3-2 (6)
Can't get away with three turnovers on the road.
17. Seahawks, 3-3 (21)
Seattle gets another week off after beating Raiders.
18. Texans, 3-3 (25)
Houston riding NFL's ugliest three-game win streak.
19. Cowboys, 3-3 (26)
30th in passing, they rip Jags' top-ranked pass defense.
20. Jaguars, 3-3 (8)
Outscored 70-21 on the road the past two weeks.
21. Browns, 2-3-1 (16)
First Super Bowl just might have to wait until '19.
22. Jets, 3-3 (23)
Take two-game win streak into third straight home game.
23. Falcons, 2-4 (27)
There is a pulse in ATL as Giants come to town.
24. Broncos, 2-4 (24)
Run defense has allowed 593 yards in last two games.
25. Buccaneers, 2-3 (17)
Team for today's fan. Great stats, win or mostly lose.
26. Bills, 2-4 (18)
When will Buffalo have seen enough of Nathan Peterman?
27. Titans, 3-3 (19)
Held to 106 yards while surrendering 11 sacks. At home.
28. 49ers, 1-5 (31)
FYI, NFL doesn't like defensive stops deciding games.
29. Cardinals, 1-5 (28)
A bad way for Larry Fitzgerald Jr. to end his career.
30. Giants, 1-5 (30)
Odell Beckham Jr. + Giants losing = ESPN programming.
31. Colts, 1-5 (29)
Unlike Giants, they're just quietly bad.
32. Raiders, 1-5 (32)
Jon Gruden will not lose this week. Guaranteed.
