NFC POWER RANKINGS

1. Los Angeles Rams

Let’s see how offensive wunderkind Sean McVay responds to being schooled by old man Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl.

2. New Orleans Saints

They have Drew Brees and an even better roster than the one that reached the NFC Championship Game.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Philly will benefit mightily if DeSean Jackson’s return includes that wicked speed of his.

4. Vikings

A team built to contend for a championship heads into the season with a shaky kicking unit. What could possibly go wrong?

5. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers will remind us that he’s still pretty darn good.

6. Chicago Bears

With a slide on defense, the Bears will remind us how drastically the playoff field changes from year to year.

7. Dallas Cowboys

First-time offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is 30, was still playing two years ago and has one year of coaching experience.

8. Seattle Seahawks

This ranking could be low if Jadeveon Clowney gets up to full speed quickly following trade from Houston.

9. Atlanta Falcons

Investing in a stronger offensive line should rejuvenate Matt Ryan and the offense.

10. San Francisco 49ers

We’ve been told for quite some time now how good they’re going to be. Time for some proof.

11. Carolina Panthers

Norv Turner and Cam Newton have some work to do in turning around a weak passing game.

12. Detroit Lions

Matt Patricia has a chance to be the rare (only?) Belichick disciple to succeed on his own. But NFC North will be too deep.

13. New York Giants

Without Odell Beckham Jr., at least the Giants will lose with much less melodrama.

14. Washington Redskins

Case Keenum needs another miracle to win with this offense before losing his job to Dwayne Haskins.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Can Bruce Arians save Jameis Winston in this make-or-break season?

16. Arizona Cardinals

We’ll go out on a limb and suggest Kyler, Kliff and the Kards will need some time to season.