BY THE NUMBERS: Vikings’ third-quarter points allowed: 0

The Vikings are the only NFL team that hasn’t been scored on in the third quarter.

“We try to be strong all the time, obviously,” middle linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “But the beginning of each half is important. We get that little bit of time at the half to all clue in and really be precise, so that helps.”

The Bears rank second in third-quarter points allowed at six. The Chiefs, Jaguars and Eagles are next at seven points allowed.

Then there’s the 0-3 Steelers. They’ve allowed a league-high 38 third-quarter points. Miami is next worst at 34 followed by Tampa Bay at 32.

“I don’t think we make halftime adjustments that are really big,” Kendricks said. “I feel they’re really small. Usually, we find out where they’re attacking us and make small adjustments. Just become more aware of it.

“Being a veteran defense that’s played together for a while, it doesn’t take a lot of time figuring out what we need to do to come together.”

SPOTLIGHT PLAYER, COACH OF THE WEEK

Josh Allen, Bills QB (pictured)

• The Bills haven’t given up more than 17 points in their 3-0 start. That will change when the Patriots visit Buffalo on Sunday. The pressure to produce more points will fall on Allen, the second-year quarterback who ranks 26th in the NFL in passer rating (83.4). He has thrown three interceptions to go with his three touchdowns. He played only once against the fellow AFC East Patriots last year, completing only 20 of 41 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown, two picks and a 52.6 passer rating.

Sean McVay, Rams HC

• What in the name of Sean McVay is going on with the Rams offense? Hung over from scoring only three points in the Super Bowl? Defenses starting to catch up? Nitwits overreacting after three games to fill some “Spotlight Coach of the Week” paragraph? The Rams reached halftime with only three points in each of the past two weeks. They rank eighth in scoring (25.7) after finishing second a year ago (32.9). They’re 22nd in yards per play (5.45) after finishing second last year (6.36). This should be a good week to get better. The Buccaneers visit as nine-point underdogs and are 22nd in points allowed (25.7).

