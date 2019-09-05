AFC power rankings
1. New England Patriots
Yes, here we go again. And again. And …
2. Kansas City Chiefs
If new D-coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can bring even a small boost to that side of the ball, look out, New England.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger and a top-10 defense will have some say in how long Brownsmania lasts once actual games start.
4. Cleveland Browns
Beware the preseason hype. It tends to fizzle. (See: Vikings, 2018).
5. Los Angeles Chargers
Are they deep enough to overcome a preseason packed with bad news?
6. Tennessee Titans
Love defense’s talent and design. A tad skeptical of Marcus Mariota and new O-coordinator Arthur Smith.
7. Houston Texans
They’re clearly swinging for the fences in 2019. Too bad one big piece — Jadeveon Clowney — got away.
8. New York Jets
New D-coordinator Gregg Williams was counting on Anthony Barr being the pass rusher he still needs in this defense.
9. Buffalo Bills
The O-line has been revamped, but can old friend Leslie Frazier generate enough of a pass rush on defense?
10. Baltimore Ravens
Last year’s No. 1 defense was pilfered. And quarterback Lamar Jackson is still too raw to win consistently.
11. Indianapolis Colts
We’ll find out soon if Jacoby Brissett can transition from the NFL’s best backup to Andrew Luck’s full-time replacement.
12. Denver Broncos
Vic Fangio’s first crack at being a head coach at 61 comes with too many cracks on offense.
13. Jacksonville Jaguars
John DeFilippo will be pressured to run the ball by an old-school boss. Hmm. Sounds familiar.
14. Cincinnati Bengals
Zac Taylor brings overdue change to Cincinnati’s coaching staff. But he lacks the talent for a quick turnaround.
15. Oakland Raiders
Antonio Brown on a dysfunctional team looking up at K.C. and the Chargers. What could possibly go wrong?
16. Miami Dolphins
Tanking for Tua? Hurling for Hurts? Whatever you call it, this, um, “rebuild” isn’t expected to start in earnest until 2020.