The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ice hockey team is coming to Minnesota after winning the Florida state championship, 11 days following the death of 17 classmates and staff members who were killed by a gunman at the school in Parkland, Fla.
The school's team upset top-ranked East Lake 3-1 in the state semifinals at a rink near Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday morning and then defeated Tampa Jesuit 7-4 in the afternoon finals.
Ice hockey in Florida is a club sport sponsored by Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida and the Douglas team will be playing in a national tournament sponsored by USA Hockey and hosted by Wayzata.
The tournament is scheduled for March 22-25.
