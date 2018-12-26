The Gophers men’s hockey team announced Wednesday that the Mariucci Classic will return next season, this time with an all-Minnesota lineup.

Minnesota State, Bemidji State and St. Cloud State will join the Gophers in the two-day event, scheduled for Dec. 28-29, 2019, at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The matchups will be announced at a later date.

These four schools, along with Minnesota Duluth — which all were once part of the WCHA — joined together from 2014-2017 for an annual four-team tournament called the North Star College Cup. But that event, played at Xcel Energy Center each January, did not return this season, with organizers citing low attendance.

Next year’s event will mark the 27th rendition of the Mariucci Classic, and the first since December 2016, when the Gophers defeated Mercyhurst and Massachusetts to win the title.

St. Cloud State and Minnesota State never have taken part in the Mariucci Classic. Bemidji State won it during the 2010-11 season.