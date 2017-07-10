The University of Minnesota announced Monday that it has renamed Mariucci Arena after selling the naming rights to St. Paul-based 3M. The arena's new official name is 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Gophers and 3M announced a 14-year, $11.2 million sponsorship that includes the arena's naming rights.

"Today's announcement brings together three names instantly recognizable across Minnesota — Mariucci, Gopher Hockey and 3M — and that's certainly exciting," Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said in the news release. "This sponsorship will have a broad impact across our athletics department by supporting construction of our new Athletes Village."

The Gophers have been playing men's hockey games in a building called "Mariucci Arena" since 1985. That's when the hockey side of Williams Arena was first named after John Mariucci, who was an All-American player for the Gophers in 1940 and went on to coach the team for 13 seasons.

The Gophers moved across the street into a new building in 1993, and have called that Mariucci Arena. Meanwhile, the Gophers renovated the old Mariucci Arena, turning it into the Sports Pavilion. In December, the University changed the name to the Joel Maturi Sports Pavilion, after the school's former athletic director.

Now the Gophers have joined the wave of teams that have sold naming rights to their playing facilities. So far, there has been no announcement of renaming Williams Arena, their historic basketball venue. But Gophers officials have hinted that it's a "possibility."

This May, USC sold naming rights to the Los Angeles Coliseum to United Airlines for $70 million over 15 years. The University of Washington received a 10-year, $41 million deal to rename its football venue Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Every other major sports venue in the Twin Cities has a corporate name: Target Field, Target Center, U.S. Bank Stadium, Xcel Energy Center and CHS Field. But those facilities have all had the same names since they opened.

"Our father and grandfather was a lifelong Minnesotan, and would have been thrilled to see 3M showing so much support for the University and for men's hockey," John Mariucci Jr., son of the former coach, said in the news release. "To have 3M, one of Minnesota's most respected and well-known brands, be a part of the rich history of Gopher hockey and the Mariucci legacy is exciting.

"We are happy that 3M and the U felt it was important to continue honoring our father and grandfather's legacy and kept the Mariucci name tied to the arena. It's a privilege for our family to be so closely associated with two of Minnesota's most recognizable and important institutions."