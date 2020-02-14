No. 14 WEST VIRGINIA AT No. 1 BAYLOR

3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN Plus

The Bears had their lowest-scoring game of the season Monday in a 52-45 defensive slugfest victory at Texas. They likely can’t afford to suffer the same offensive woes and expect to keep their 21-game winning streak alive.

No. 9 MARYLAND AT MICHIGAN STATE

5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

The Terrapins took sole possession of first place in the Big Ten by winning at Nebraska 72-70 on Tuesday. They might be the league’s most talented team, but they will have to dethrone the Spartans to be the best in the conference.

TRENDS to watch

Trending up: Penn State. The No. 13 Nittany Lions won their fourth Big Ten road game of the season Tuesday, winning 88-76 at Purdue to keep their streak alive at seven consecutive victories. It was their first victory at Mackey Arena since 2006. Up next are home games vs. Northwestern on Saturday and No. 22 Illinois on Tuesday.

Trending down: The Atlantic Coast Conference leader. What does it mean to take over on top of the league standings? It obviously is a good place to be, but you want to finish there. No. 5 Louisville suffered a bad loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Cardinals’ lead over No. 7 Duke is now one-half game.

player to watch

Tre Jones, guard, Duke: The sophomore from Apple Valley became a legend in the historic North Carolina-Duke rivalry after his last-second jump shot sent last Saturday’s game into overtime — leading to the Blue Devils’ 98-96 comeback victory in Chapel Hill. Can Jones keep that momentum going?