Marcus Fuller’s power rankings, with five teams to watch:

1. Maryland (20-4, 10-3)

2. Penn State (19-5, 9-4): The Nittany Lions are on track for their best finish since tying for fourth in the Big Ten in 2011, the last time they made the NCAA tournament.

3. Michigan State (17-8, 9-5): The Spartans might still have a chance to claim a share of the league title if they can limit their turnovers (12.9) per game, which are second most in Big Ten play.

4. Illinois (16-8, 8-5)

5. Iowa (17-8, 8-6)

6. Rutgers (17-8, 8-6)

7. Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6)

8. Michigan (15-9, 6-7): The Wolverines are dangerous with Isaiah Livers looking healthy again after being slowed for most of conference play because of a groin injury.

9. Ohio State (16-8, 6-7): The Buckeyes have won four of their past five games after beating Rutgers at home Wednesday.

11. Indiana (16-8, 6-7)

12. Minnesota (12-11, 6-7): The Gophers play host to Iowa on Sunday, but they can’t afford to lose too many more home games to stay in contention for the NCAA tournament.

13. Nebraska (7-17, 2-11)

14. Northwestern (6-17, 1-12)