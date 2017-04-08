Minnesota United FC coach has again revamped his lineup as the Loons’ get ready to kick off at FC Dallas. Here is the squad:

Christian Ramirez

Bashkim Kadrii, Johan Venegas, Kevin Molino

Sam Cronin, Collen Warner

Marc Burch, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson

Bobby Shuttleworth

Bench: John Alvbage, Abu Danladi, Miguel Ibarra, Ibson, Jermaine Taylor, Justin Davis, Rasmus Schuller

New additions Burch and Cronin see their first minutes and first start as United players, taking the place of left-back Davis and midfielder Ibson. Those are the only changes from last weekend’s lineup in the team’s first win.

“One of the great things about football in general is how well players are received when they come into a team,” Heath said of Burch and Cronin. “Players really understand it’s part and parcel of the game. It’s an occupational hazard.

“[Burch and Cronin] have gone down really well with the group, as I expected,” Heath said. “Everyone realizes decisions get made for the right reasons. … Every decision I ever make is for the benefit of the team.”

Also of note, former starter and captain Vadim Demidov doesn’t even make the matchday squad for the first time this season. Warner also has the possibility to extend his streak as the only United player to have played every minute of every match so far this season.

