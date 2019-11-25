A 20-year-old man hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Maplewood remains hospitalized in critical condition while police look for the driver who hit him.

Police were called to the area of English Street and Belmont Lane about 11:23 p.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the middle of the road. The man, a Maplewood resident, was taken to Regions Hospital, according to a statement from Maplewood police.

Authorities on Sunday continued to look for the driver who left the scene. Video obtained by police indicates that the vehicle involved in the crash may be a midsize SUV or van. The vehicle could have front-end damage, police said.

Police said the driver may not be aware that they hit a pedestrian.

Witnesses told police they saw a tan, possibly a late 1990s Honda in the area that may have been following the suspect’s vehicle. That driver could have information, police said.

“We are looking for anyone who was driving in the area and may have witnessed what happened,” the police department said in a statement.

Anybody with information can call the Ramsey County Dispatch Center at 651-777-8191.