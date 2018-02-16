A Maplewood man was sent to prison Thursday for sexually assaulting two Oakdale girls.

Timothy James Niedermayer, 47, was convicted in Washington County District Court of one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 13 years old and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16 years old.

On the first count, District Judge John McBride sentenced Niedermayer to 12 years in prison, of which he must spend 10 years behind bars before he’s eligible for conditional release.

On the second count, McBride delivered a sentence of 70 months in prison that will run concurrent with the first sentence.

The judge gave Niedermayer credit for 65 days already served in the Washington County jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Niedermayer committed the crimes in April 2015 at a woman’s house in Oakdale and at his residence in Maplewood. The girls were 10 and 13 at the time.

The sexual assaults were discovered in September 2015 when a nurse at the Midwest Children’s Resource Center interviewed the girls.