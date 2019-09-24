The Maplewood City Council scuttled plans to discuss police calls to the Myth Live nightclub at its Monday night meeting, citing "pending litigation."

The council pulled the item from its agenda with little discussion.

According to a new report compiled by the Police Department, police calls to the club have dropped since the City Council last spring ordered club managers to clean up their act or risk losing their liquor license.

Eight emergency calls for service and no arrests were made at the club between June 1 and Sept. 11, the report said.

In April, city leaders ordered Myth managers to comply with an operational action plan drafted by Police Chief Scott Nadeau after a spate of violent episodes and drug overdoses.

Police had responded to more than 260 calls for service at the club in the previous two years, including a shooting, sexual assaults, brawls and 30 drug and alcohol overdoses.

"We are going to require you to do better," Mayor Marylee Abrams told club managers in April.

The plan seemed to be working, according to city's report.

"There have been no problems in conforming Myth's business practices to be in compliance with the operational action plan," Nadeau wrote, in his report to the council.

The eight emergency calls made this summer included two about intoxicated people, two about people injured in a fall, and one each about criminal sexual conduct in a club bathroom, a fight among patrons jockeying for the front row of a show, a lost ID and a misdial.

The club keeps video recordings for seven days, but Nadeau recommended that period be increased to 90 days. The sexual misconduct report was made well after the victim said it occurred on July 30.

Club managers told the council last spring they wanted to work with the city to improve safety. They called the Myth a "regional asset" and noted that the venue brings 200,000 visitors to Maplewood each year for concerts by nationally known acts. It also hosts community events such as high school proms.

The Myth opened in 2005 in an old shoe store near the Maplewood Mall, closed four years later and then reopened in 2011. Managers say they now operate exclusively as a concert venue.