A woman died Friday in a Maple Grove townhouse as the apparent result of carbon monoxide poisoning, and three police officers were treated at a hospital for exposure to the fumes, authorities said Saturday.

A Maple Grove officer who responded to a 5:45 p.m. call about a person not breathing was “overtaken by fumes” when he tried to help the unresponsive woman inside her home, Sgt. Adam Lindquist said Saturday.

Two fellow officers arrived and pulled the officer and the woman out of the building. The unidentified woman died at the scene.

All three police officers were hospitalized for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and later released. They were “doing fine” Saturday, Lindquist said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identity the victim and release her cause of death.