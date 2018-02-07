Maple Grove police officers shot a man with a knife during a confrontation in a house Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred at a home in the 9600 block of Trenton Lane N. in a cul-de-sac just off the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 610.

Family members identified the man as DeWayne Burlingham, 50, originally from California. He was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and was in critical condition, police said. No officers were injured.

Officers responded to the address after multiple 911 hang-up calls, where they found one man with a knife. During the confrontation, officers used a Taser, which Police Chief Eric Werner said was ineffective.

“There was a further confrontation; and officers deployed their firearms, shooting the individual,” Werner said. He did not say how many times the man was shot, referring all questions to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

According to emergency dispatch audio, police arrived to the home shortly before an officer urgently called for more cars.

A house on the 9600 block of Trenton Lane N. in Maple Grove was the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

“We have shots fired,” an officer reported.

“We’re inside,” another said a short time later. “One in the kitchen, holding a knife to his throat.”

Cody Burlingham told the Star Tribune that his father has had drug problems.

Kimberly Burlingham said her ex-husband has a long history of drug abuse dating to his teen years. She said he’s had run-ins with authorities in the past and at one point was incarcerated for a drug-related offense in California.

“I do not believe this was an officer’s fault,” she said. “I’m sure he came at them like a wild animal.”

Axel David Riley, a family friend who lives in the home, said he had to call police recently about Burlingham because he “was coming down from some kind of drug.” Riley was not home at the time of the shooting.