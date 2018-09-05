Two Maple Grove men have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to more than five years in prison for possession of 6 pounds of heroin that they intended to sell.

Daniel Eduardo Martinez-Castro, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiding and abetting first-degree drug sales/distribution of heroin, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Martinez-Castro was sentenced to 65 months in prison. On Friday, Victor Ernesto Castro-Garcia, 43, pleaded guilty to the same charge and received the same sentence, Freeman said.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 4, law enforcement officers searched a residence in the 9400 block of Ranchview Lane in Maple Grove. As part of their investigation, officers had seen Martinez-Castro and Castro-Garcia enter and leave the house on numerous occasions.

During the search of the house, officers recovered 2,758 grams (approximately 6 pounds) of heroin that had been packaged into numerous bags. They also recovered packaging materials in the kitchen and a digital scale in a dresser drawer in the living room, according to the complaint.

