A Mankato man died Friday night after a wrong-way crash on a rural stretch of Hwy. 169 in Sibley County.

Howard Sweiger, 65, drove his Ford Explorer down the wrong exit ramp from County Road 8 and headed south into the highway’s northbound lanes. About 8:30 p.m., his vehicle collided with a semitrailer truck driven by Luis Lema, 40, of St. Louis Park.

Lema was not hurt.

Sweiger was not wearing a seat belt, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. Alcohol was not a factor in his death.