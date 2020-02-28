Mankato adds taxi link to Landline shuttle

Customers using Landline's bus service from Mankato to the Twin Cities airport can now be picked up and dropped off at their door. Landline has partnered with Blue Earth Taxi to provide the service. Since last summer, Landline has been taking customers to and from Mankato Regional Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Those who choose to book flights on Sun Country Airlines can bring their bags to Landline in Mankato and then pick them up at whatever airport they're flying to. Landline also provides service to Duluth. People don't have to fly Sun Country to use Landline — they don't even have to be going on a flight to use the service. Using the taxi to get to or from Landline will cost $20 for up to four people.

The Free Press

Delta suspends Seoul flights

Delta Air Lines has suspended nonstop flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Seoul for two months as global air travel continues to slow with the spread of the new coronavirus. The last flight to Seoul's Incheon International Airport departed MSP on Friday, with the last return flight leaving Seoul on Saturday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has placed South Korea on its list of highest-risk countries for exposure to the virus. The MSP-Seoul nonstop flight reappears on Delta's schedule starting May 1. Delta passengers with tickets to Seoul between now and April 30 can either rebook their trip for later or receive a full refund at no charge.

Kristen Leigh Painter

Rent the Runway provides fashion and accessories at W Hotels.

Rent the Runway at the W

W Hotels has teamed with subscription fashion service Rent the Runway to launch a closet concierge amenity at select hotels, including W Aspen, W South Beach, W Washington D.C. and W Hollywood. Guests gain access to Rent the Runway's more than 15,000 women's styles, as well as an edited selection of clothing and accessories based on each destination. For a one-time fee of $69, guests can rent four items for up to eight days; everything will be pressed and ready-to-wear upon arrival. When checking out, guests just return the rented items to the front desk. While the initial concept was geared toward a leisure traveler, the demand has been great among millennial professionals on corporate business trips. "This type of guest rarely checks a bag and has the tendency to blend work and play," said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader at W Hotels Worldwide.

New York Times

Duluth down one airline

American Airlines will no longer offer service between Duluth International Airport and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, citing profitability concerns. The last flight between Duluth and O'Hare will operate April 27. "We're constantly evaluating our network to meet customer demand. Unfortunately, the Chicago-Duluth route wasn't profitable and didn't meet expectations," said American spokesperson Brian Metham in a statement. American shares the skies in Duluth with two other major airlines: Delta and United. United offers three daily nonstop flights to Chicago and Delta offers five daily nonstop flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta will introduce its mainline, 110-seat Boeing 717 aircraft at the Duluth airport beginning March 13, with more than twice the capacity of the current regional 50-seat jets.

Harry Erlandson