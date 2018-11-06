An altercation in a south Minneapolis gas station parking lot Tuesday afternoon prompted gunfire that gravely wounded a man, authorities said.

The violence erupted about 12:50 p.m. outside a Speedway at 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue S., according to police.

Police spokesman John Elder termed the man’s wounds as “grave.”

One or more suspects had fled the gas station before any arrests could be made, Elder said. An SUV registered to a 27-year-old man from Brooklyn Center was spotted leaving the scene, according to emergency audio dispatch.

Two groups of people were involved in a verbal confrontation before fighting began among them, Elder said.

Elder said that while shootings anywhere in the city are treated with seriousness by police, there is “additional concern when they occur in an area where so many people are passersby.”