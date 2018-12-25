A man and a woman last seen Friday night in an Iron Range bar have been missing since they are believed to have left his cabin together on his snowmobile, authorities said.

Suspicions were raised when Kenneth Wildenauer, 60, failed to show up for work Monday in his hometown of Cloquet, Minn., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman believed to be with Wildenauer was identified as Debbie Senarighi, 60, and also from Cloquet.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

The two were last seen together at Tank’s bar in Babbitt on Friday evening, and the last known cellphone location from one of them was from a ping Saturday afternoon southeast of Ely.

First responders went to Wildenauer’s cabin in Babbitt Monday and found his vehicle parked there, along with Senarighi’s.

His snowmobile was missing, and “it is believed that the two of them left the cabin on the snowmobile,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (218) 625-3581.