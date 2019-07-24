A 26-year-old man with a suspended driver’s license has pleaded guilty to being under the influence of drugs when he crossed his SUV into oncoming traffic in Otsego and killed an oncoming motorist in a compact car.

Brandon D. Pedrys, of Elk River, agreed with prosecutors in Washington County to plead guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and serve a 6½-year sentence in connection with the death in late March of Sharon Veiman, 62, of Nowthen, who was struck on County Road 39 near Page Avenue NE. as part of a four-vehicle crash.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Pedrys will serve roughly four years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Deputies recovered from Pedrys’ SUV a small container with three pills determined to be oxycodone and a crystal substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Testing of his blood came back positive for meth.

In less than eight years, Pedrys has been convicted twice for drunken driving, once for drinking and driving under age 21, twice for underage drinking and once for drug possession.

Along with not having a valid license, Pedrys also was driving without insurance at the time of the crash, the complaint noted.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss five pending cases in Washington County against Pedrys: three for driving without a valid license and one each for burglary and check forgery.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6.