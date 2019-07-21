A man who ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle in Apple Valley has died, authorities said.
Ian M. Rosch, 37, "darted into traffic unexpectedly" about 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and County Road 42, a police statement read.
Rosch's actions left "the driver little time to react before the impact," the statement continued. Emergency personnel took him to HCMC, where he died.
Rosch was in the center median on Cedar about 100 yards north of the intersection, when he attempted to cross Cedar and continue east, according to police.
The vehicle's driver and passenger were not injured.
