The man whose body was found floating in Burnsville's Crystal Lake early Tuesday was officially identified Wednesday.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Andrew Lee Little, 40, saying he had no permanent address. It said the exact cause and manner of his death remain under investigation.
Members of the Dakota County sheriff's dive team recovered Little's body near the public beach around 1 a.m. Tuesday, two days after relatives reported him missing.
Little was in town visiting family and last seen Saturday afternoon swimming toward a boat on Crystal Lake.
LIZ SAWYER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Mpls. charter schools: Don't place homeless camp next to us
Officials fear for their students if people from camp are moved to neighboring lot.
Local
2 hurt in explosion, fire at Minneapolis manufacturer
An explosion and fire has injured two people at a manufacturer in southeast Minneapolis.
South Metro
Man whose body was found in Burnsville lake is identified
The victim, an Iowa man, had been reported missing two days earlier.
Minneapolis
Red Bull plans 10-mile portage race combining paddling, running along Minneapolis Chain of Lakes
Competitors will also have their navigational smarts challenged along the way.
Minneapolis
Prosecutors in Noor case seek to seal evidence vs. ex-Mpls. officer
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office argued that the move is necessary to preserve the integrity of the judicial process.