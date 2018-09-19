The man whose body was found floating in Burnsville's Crystal Lake early Tuesday was officially identified Wednesday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Andrew Lee Little, 40, saying he had no permanent address. It said the exact cause and manner of his death remain under investigation.

Members of the Dakota County sheriff's dive team recovered Little's body near the public beach around 1 a.m. Tuesday, two days after relatives reported him missing.

Little was in town visiting family and last seen Saturday afternoon swimming toward a boat on Crystal Lake.

