A St. Paul man who stole two handguns, a video game system and other items from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s home last summer was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison.

Larobin S. Scott pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court in April to one count of first-degree burglary. With credit for time he has already served in jail and one-third of the prison time on supervised release under state law, he will serve a little more than two years behind bars.

The burglary at Carter’s home on Aurora Avenue happened on Aug. 15, 2017. According to court documents, a neighbor texted Carter shortly after 11 a.m. saying someone was in his house. Carter returned home and saw a suspect in his backyard. The suspect fled in a getaway vehicle but Carter identified the car and license plate.

Scott was arrested while driving the car two days later.

“The experience of a home invasion is a traumatic one for myself and my family, especially my children,” Carter said in August.

Carter said the stolen guns once belonged to his father, a retired police officer, and were in a locked box with trigger locks.