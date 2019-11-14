A man wanted for an alleged sexual assault in St. Louis Park and several unrelated felony warrants led police on a chase that ended when he crashed his pickup truck in Wisconsin.

Jeffrey Morgan Groves, 51, was in custody at Regions Hospital in St. Paul for probable cause burglary, criminal sexual conduct and warrants originating in Ramsey County, according to St. Louis Park police.

A St. Louis Park woman accused Groves of breaking into her home overnight on Nov. 3 and sexually assaulting her, according to police. He then forced her to go with him to two ATMs to withdraw cash for him.

Police, the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force and U.S. marshals had been actively searching for Groves.

Marshals and county task force deputies tried to arrest Groves on Wednesday near Newport, Minn., according to the U.S. marshals. He fled in a Ford F-350 pickup truck with several agencies in pursuit.

The chase ended when Groves crashed his truck near Hudson, Wis., according to authorities. He was being treated at Regions for injuries from the crash.

St. Louis Park investigators will work with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to issue formal charges against Groves.

Groves has a lengthy criminal history, including disorderly conduct, drunken driving and violating restraining orders.

Miguel Otárola