A man fell from a moving vehicle Monday morning onto a west metro freeway, and the State Patrol is trying to figure out why. Did he jump or just fall? Was he thrown?

Authorities are looking for the vehicle involved in the incident, which occurred about 5:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 394 in the vicinity of Louisiana Avenue in Golden Valley.

A patrol spokeswoman said investigators have little information about the vehicle other than that it may have been a Lincoln Crossover or similar light-colored vehicle.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the vehicle, which was moving at freeway speeds when the victim tumbled to the pavement, said Lt. Tiffani Nielson.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old William Watson of Minneapolis, was left for dead as the vehicle sped off. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with critical injuries. His condition was not available on Wednesday morning.

Traffic was light at the time of the incident, which was caught on MnDOT traffic cameras. Authorities closed two westbound lanes of I-394 for about an hour just as the rush hour began.

Nielson said the patrol has spoken to one witness, but is hoping others who in the area may have seen the incident or the vehicle. Anybody with information can call the patrol at 651-582-1511.