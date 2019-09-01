A man speeding on a motorcycle along an Edina highway, crashed and died, authorities said Sunday.
The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 62 at France Avenue, the State Patrol said.
The rider was a 20-year-old man from Richfield, the patrol said. His identity has yet to be released.
He was heading west on Hwy. 62, also known as the Crosstown, and speeding above the limit of 55 miles per hour when he slid into the median guard rail, according to the patrol.
Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the type of vehicle involved. The State Patrol changed its information to a motorcycle.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Man speeding on motorcycle along Edina highway crashes and dies
The rider's wreck on the gas-fueled vehicle occurred late Saturday, according to the State Patrol.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis man shot dead during apparent home invasion is ID'd
The man was shot multiple times, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
Local
ATF says record year for gun seizures in Minnesota
The recent mass shootings have renewed scrutiny of semiautomatic military-style rifles.
East Metro
At Pig's Eye Lake, officials split over using artificial islands to boost ecology
The shallow lake in St. Paul's remote southeast corner could get habitat restoration, but the public wants to know more.
West Metro
ID'd: Woman lured out of Brooklyn Park salon and shot dead
The alleged shooter and his accomplice have been arrested and charged.