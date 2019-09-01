A man speeding on a motorcycle along an Edina highway, crashed and died, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 62 at France Avenue, the State Patrol said.

The rider was a 20-year-old man from Richfield, the patrol said. His identity has yet to be released.

He was heading west on Hwy. 62, also known as the Crosstown, and speeding above the limit of 55 miles per hour when he slid into the median guard rail, according to the patrol.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the type of vehicle involved. The State Patrol changed its information to a motorcycle.