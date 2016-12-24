Oakdale police and Washington County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was shot and wounded Friday night in Oakdale.
Police were called to the 2600 block of Greystone Avenue N. at 9:48 p.m. Friday on a report of gunshots and several people fleeing the area. There they found a man suffering from gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He is expected to survive.
No one has been arrested, authorities said Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-439-9381.
STAFF REPORT
