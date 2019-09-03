The hunt is on Tuesday for whoever shot and killed a man the night before in a St. Paul neighborhood.

The gunfire occurred about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue on the city’s east side, police said.

Officers who were called to a house arrived to find a man shot in the abdomen. He was taken by emergency medical personnel to Regions Hospital and declared dead within 30 minutes, according to police. His identity has yet to be released.

Police investigators have been interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence in an effort to locate the shooter.

Despite not having made an arrest, police said, investigators do not believe this was a random shooting.

Anyone with information about this homicide, the city’s 15th of the year, is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.