A man died after being shot Monday in a home in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of Sims Avenue about 10:30 a.m., police said. A woman called 911 and frantically asked for an ambulance to be sent to the address. Dispatchers received a second call about a shooting at the house, and a woman was heard screaming in the background, police said.

No one has been arrested. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity and official cause of death.

This was St. Paul's 14th homicide and the 96th person to be shot this year. Minneapolis has had 23 homicides and more than 170 people have been shot this year.

DAVID CHANEN