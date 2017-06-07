A 37-year-old man who was shot shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on the front stoop of a house in north Minneapolis died later at a hospital, police said.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 3300 block of Newton Avenue N., about 5:55 p.m. They found the victim on the front steps of a house with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police spokeswoman Catherine Michal said in a news release.

The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he later died. The victim’s name has not been released. No one has been arrested.

This is the 13th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide unit and crime lab were at the scene Tuesday night and will be in the area Wednesday looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to text their tip to 847411 or call 612-692-8477.