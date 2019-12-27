Carver County authorities are investigating a Thursday night shooting outside a Chanhassen movie theater that left a man injured.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Chanhassen Cinema on the 500 block of Market Street about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, said Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.

The victim was taken by ambulance to HCMC in Minneapolis. He is expected to survive.

Detectives learned that the victim met several other men in the parking lot. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded that he give him money, Kamerud said.

The victim attempted to disarm the shooter and was “ultimately shot in the leg,” Kamerud said.

The suspects fled the scene and were still at large Friday morning, he said.