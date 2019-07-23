A man shot dead while sitting in a car in the middle of the night in St. Cloud over the weekend has been identified.

La’Darian D’Vonte Broadnax, 24, was found by responding officers dead in the driver’s seat about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in an alley between the 300 blocks of 4th and 5th avenues south.

Police have yet to locate any suspects or the gun used to kill Broadnax, who died at a nearby hospital.

Authorities said there was an altercation outside an apartment, where people were attending a party. Whoever shot Broadnax and others fled the scene after the gunfire.

The shooting “does not appear [to be] a random incident,” read a statement from police.

Anyone with information about the killing is urged to contact police at (320) 251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.