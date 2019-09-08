A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in a north Minneapolis home, authorities said.
The gunfire occurred in the 3800 block of Lyndale Avenue N., said police spokesman John Elder.
The man's identity has yet to be released, and no arrests have been made, Elder said.
Other people were in the home when the shots were fired, but Elder stopped short of saying they witnessed the killing.
Officers were canvassing the area for evidence and anyone who might have information about the shooting.
Elder said police do not believe that the shooting was a random act.
