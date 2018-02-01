The man shot and killed by police in south-central Minnesota has been identified by those close to him as a 20-year-old from St. James.

Friends say it was Gilbert Salas who was killed by police Wednesday afternoon in his hometown of St. James after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said that officers from at least five agencies were involved, but it has yet to disclose which officers opened fire or what threat the man might have been to them.

Emergency dispatch audio revealed an officer at the scene reporting that "we've got a barricaded subject in the Casey's gas station in St. James. He's got a knife in his hand."

A moment later, the same officer was heard saying, "Shots fired, subject's down. … Send medical for the subject."

There was a steady stream of messages on Facebook mourning Salas' death that continued into Thursday morning.

"To all those who were lucky enough to cross paths with Gilbert Salas, know just how outgoing he was, how funny he could be, how he can care about someone or something," wrote Valeria Flores, of St. James. "When he loved, he loved twice as much ... Please keep Gilbert's family in your prayers."

An older brother, Victor Salas, posted: "Not my brother ... I can't take this pain."

Vanessa Naveunxay told the Mankato Free Press that she and Salas met while attending public school in St. James, and he dropped out after the first of their two children were born. Naveunxay added that Salas was most recently living with his brother and working construction.

She also told the newspaper they she and Salas were no longer a couple, but "he was an excellent father. Any time they needed him he was there. He loved them more than anything."

The BCA has yet to officially identify Salas as the suspect. The agency said the incident started late Wednesday morning when deputies in Nicollet County spotted a vehicle in LaFayette that had been reported stolen in New Ulm. There was a chase, but it was called off for safety reasons, the BCA said.

Officers in pursuit were heard on emergency dispatch captured by mnpoliceclips.com that Salas was reaching speeds above 100 miles per hour and that he had someone in the car with him. The Watonwan County jail log showed the brief apprehension of an 18-year-old woman who wrote in Spanish on Facebook Wednesday night: "Gilbert Salas girl. I love you forever."

Early Wednesday afternoon, the vehicle was spotted in St. James. Officers followed it until the driver drove into a snowbank and ran into Casey's General Store, where he hid alone in an office. Shots were heard from the store, according to local media reports.

Several officers used a Taser on the man, and later an officer shot him. He was pronounced dead at a St. James hospital.

Investigators found a knife at the scene, and one officer suffered a noncritical injury.

No officer was wearing a body camera, and there is no dash camera footage that captures the encounter. The officer who opened fire is on standard paid administrative leave.