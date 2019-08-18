A man believed to be in his 20s was shot and killed in an apartment building in south Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The man was found dead in the common area of the building, which is in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue S., police spokesman John Elder said.

It was unknown how many times the man was shot, according to Elder. He said it does not appear to be a random act.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

No one had been arrested as of Sunday evening.

