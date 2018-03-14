A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 20 years for killing a mechanic working on a food truck in north Minneapolis over a $600 debt.

Henry Cousins, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting of 26-year-old David R. Ryman, of Mounds View, who had just welcomed his third child into the world.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Cousins will serve just shy of 14 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

When Cousins pleaded guilty in January, he said in the courtroom that he considered Ryman like “family” and didn’t mean to kill him, only to hit him in the head with the gun. He told police Ryman owed him money.

According to the criminal complaint, Cousins arrived at the food truck in the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue N. and “was agitated and demanded that [Ryman] come work on his car” to make up for a $600 debt.

A witness said Cousins appeared calm for a moment but got “amped up” and shot Ryman, the complaint continued.

David R. Ryman, with his third child shortly before he was killed.

Cousins told police he was tired of Ryman disrespecting him and “wanted to be in charge for once,” the charges read.

He said Ryman owed him closer to $700 for unfinished work on three vehicles. Cousins said in the complaint and in court that he only meant to hit Ryman in the head with the gun but that it went off.

Cousins’ criminal history in Minnesota includes a conviction for illegal gun possession, a felony.