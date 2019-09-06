Duluth emergency workers recovered a man’s body from the water near Canal Park in an area where a University of Minnesota Duluth student went missing earlier this week.

Police officials said the body was recovered about 3 p.m. Friday from the Minnesota Slip, where the William A. Irvine had been docked before it was moved for repairs. Officials said they are awaiting positive identification before releasing additional information.

Earlier this week, police asked for the public’s help in finding Jacob Michael Lavoie, 21. Family members said the Inver Grove Heights native went missing after going out with friends Saturday night. He was last seen about midnight at Grandma’s Sports Garden at Canal Park, police said.