A man walking on a major north metro thoroughfare shortly before sunrise Thursday was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said.
The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in Fridley on southbound University Avenue NE. at Osborne Road, according to police.
“The crash did not occur in a marked crosswalk,” a statement from police read.
The driver remained at the scene, and he was cooperating with authorities, police added.
He did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police have yet to address whether driver distraction played a role.
Authorities have yet to release the identities of the motorist or the pedestrian.
