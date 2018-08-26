A man was knocked to the ground, kicked and robbed of his cellphone on the University of Minnesota campus, school officials said.

The attack occurred about 6:40 p.m. Saturday at 19th Avenue and 4th Street S., according to an alert sent out a few hours later by campus police. No arrests have been made.

A man told authorities that two suspects followed him from West Bank Grocery to the bus stop on the west side of the Carlson School of Management, where the suspects punched him in the face.

The man crumpled to the ground, and one of the perpetrators kicked him and grabbed a cellphone out of his hand, police said.

The victim was treated by paramedics on scene, but refused further medical attention. School officials have yet to identify the victim or say whether he was affiliated with the university.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call university police at 612-624-COPS (2677).