A man standing outside a pickup truck after it crashed early Wednesday on an icy Hopkins highway was hit by several passing vehicles and critically injured, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 4:50 a.m. on southbound Hwy. 169 near Excelsior Boulevard, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The patrol identified the victim as 61-year-old Richard Dibble, of Crystal. Dribble was taken by ambulance to HCMC with life-threatening injuries, where he was in critical condition late Wednesday morning.

According to the patrol:

Dibble hit an overpass reinforcement, and his pickup came to rest on the right shoulder.

Dibble got out of his vehicle and was hit by a passing car that slid on the icy pavement, sending him into the left lane. Four vehicles then hit Dibble.