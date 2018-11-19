A man who had been reporting missing is now identified as having been fatally shot in north Minneapolis, authorities said Monday.

Laquan D. Tucker, 24, of Fridley, was found shot in the torso Thursday morning in the 4500 block of Aldrich Avenue N., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police are treating his death as a homicide, and no arrests have been made.

Police were notified about 9:15 a.m. of person slumped inside a vehicle parked on the street. Tucker was located by officers in the vehicle and declared dead at the scene, police said.

Relatives have been on Facebook worried about Tucker’s well being, given that he had not been seen for nearly two weeks before his identity was released.